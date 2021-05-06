Beginner Cocktails Spritzes

It's spritz season!

This wine-based Italian cocktail is made with prosecco, a bitter liqueur and soda water. These cocktails are typically enjoyed before or after a meal, but they can be enjoyed whenever you'd like.

Join this class to learn about the origins of spritzes and some fun twists to incorporate at home. All participants will receive a presentation with recipes once the class concludes. If you’d like to make drinks along with the class, you can find a list of recommended ingredients here.

About the instructor:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.