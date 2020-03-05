Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop

to Google Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this two part class, you will have the honor of making a stylish warm headband to protect your ears.

During this workshop, you will learn the basic steps of crochet, including how to properly hold a crochet hook and how to identify a crochet hook with the yarn. Also, you'll have one on one guidance when needed. And there’s no rush in this class! There will be more time at the second class.

All level crocheter are welcome and all supplies are included.

About the teacher:

Celeicia Chatmon is owner and operator of Truly Natural Creations. Celeicia was introduced to the textile of crochet at the age of 14, who is now conducting a business because of it. Truly Natural Creations is a business of creativity, where you are given a variety of handcrafted designed pieces. In her free time, she likes gardening, riding her bike and being out in nature. She is a native of Chattanooga.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Crocheting: Headbands and Ear Muffs, Two Part Workshop - 2020-03-05 18:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours