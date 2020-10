Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels

Are you looking for a gift that keeps on giving?

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery designs on hand towels - the perfect gift - and learn four popular threading techniques. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, muslin with an iron-on design to learn from, five thread colors (red, green, blue, yellow and white), an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, December 8 at 1pm.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/12/beginner-embroidery-holiday-hand-towels

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on Facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!