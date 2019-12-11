Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels

to Google Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you looking for a gift that keeps on giving? This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery designs on hand towels - the pefect gift - and learn four popular threading techniques. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider. 

Class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on instagram and facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. Sarah works at the Chattanooga Zoo as their Manager of Membership & Stewardship. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels - 2019-12-11 18:00:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Wednesday

December 4, 2019

Thursday

December 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours