Beginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Do you love your pet so much that you’d want to immortalize them forever on fabric? Great, this is the perfect class for you.

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, all focused around their pets. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

Please note: All participants will email a photo of their pet to The Chattery after purchasing a ticket. Class registration ends on September 10 at 8pm.

Class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft shop called The Dear Fox and her partner Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider years ago. Sarah works at the Chattanooga Zoo as their Manager of Membership & Stewardship. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course to embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!

