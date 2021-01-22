Beginner Embroidery: Positive Affirmations

It’s a new year, so learn a new skill! In this class, you’ll learn how to embroider by stitching positive affirmations and make a positive reminder to affirm yourself all year-round.

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery designs and learn four popular threading techniques. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/22/beginner-embroidery-positive-affirmations

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. Participants will learn how to create their own design on muslin, stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed outside of Chattanooga or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, a sharpie and erasable marker, six thread colors (two shades of green, brown, yellow and two shades of pink), an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address (to send supplies) upon purchasing a ticket. Please also send your affirmation so we can provide options for transferring onto fabric. Ticket sales end on Monday, January 18 at 1pm.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo teaches the Chattery's embroidery classes, which have included Embroidery 101, Spooky Halloween Stitching, Pet Portraits, Holiday Hand Towels, Cocktail Recipe Hand Towels, and Spring Flowers T-Shirt Embroidery. Sarah is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over a decade, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs, organizing creative collaboration, with focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.