Beginner Guitar: Two Part Workshop

Do you have a guitar that has been collecting dust? Have you strummed some in the past, but don’t quite remember the chords? Well, here's a chance to get that guitar out of the closet and into your hands!

This two part beginner guitar series will teach you all about your guitar.

In the first session on Monday, January 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., you’ll learn all about:

- How to tune your guitar using a tuner

- What kind of picks to use

- Different strumming techniques

- Very basic musical information including musical timing

- Beginner chords

- How to read beginner guitar tab

- Learn two songs together

As time allows, Lori will answer any questions and add additional material such as how to read basic musical notation if desired by the class.

Please note: Please bring your own guitar. If you have a tuner, please bring one as well. You will be playing your guitar in both sessions. Handouts will be provided. Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Lori Mast has been playing, performing and singing music all her life. She was homegrown right here in Chattanooga. She credits her love for music and any talent she has to a higher purpose and to her Dad and extended family. Growing up in a rich, varied musical environment enabled her to go on to become a singer/songwriter and play multiple instruments. She has been playing and singing in various Chattanooga bands since the early 90's, playing locally and on the road. These groups played many genres including Bluegrass, Gospel, Celtic, Country, R&B, Blues, Rock and Roll, and Classical. There was always something new to try! Currently, she has started her own band “Lori Mast and High Gravity” which also includes her husband and musical partner of 26 plus years, Pete Mast. All of her experience playing music and learning from other great musicians has led her into a very rewarding teaching career, teaching musical instruments and vocal lessons to adults and children for several years. There is nothing she likes better than sharing the gift of music with others.