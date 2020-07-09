× Expand The Chattery Beginner Macrame

Beginner Macrame: Plant Hanger

Learn to make your own fun, macrame plant hanger! This is a beginner macrame class and no prior experience is needed.

In this class, you will:

Learn how to start your own plant hanger, including an overview of the materials.

Learn how to make a variety of knots.

Leave with a beautiful piece of finished plant hanger and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

Supplies: There are two options! You can either purchase just the class and collect your own supplies or purchase the class + supplies and we’ll mail you a supply kit (shipping included in the price). Only 10 supply kits available. If you’d like to receive a supply kit, please purchase by July 5, 2020.

If you’d like to buy your own supplies, you will need:

2 inch wood or metal ring

Approximately 1000 inches or 83 feet of 4-5 mm cotton cord, rope, or string - poly acrylic and other materials are ok, but may be harder to work with. Cut into six 150” pieces and then cut two smaller pieces 24”.

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/events/beginner-macrame-plant-hanger-online-class-july-9-2020

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!