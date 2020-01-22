Beginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Our full beginner's introduction to stained glass! Class covers a comprehensive overview of the art form along with personalized hands on instruction in glass cutting, pattern use, tools of the trade, copper foil and lead came techniques, soldering and finishing. Bring your own tools or buy our full kit for $115. Glass is purchased separately.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
