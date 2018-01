Join us for the second annual Believe Bash Gala! On April 14 the twenties will roar again at the Wilson Air Hangar! Step back to a time where galas roared with excitement and extravagance. Show off your Charleston and help build the new Children’s Hospital!

This 1920’s themed black-tie gala begins at 6:00 p.m. and includes drinks, dinner, dancing, and more. For more information about the Believe Bash and event sponsorship opportunities, please call 423-778-2679 or visit www.believebash.build.