× Expand Alive Music Collective Bella Sera Bog makes its debut in Wildwood, Georgia this December

The breathtaking Bella Sera Venue is once again hosting a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind event and this time -- things are going to get muddy!

The First Annual Bella Sera Bog will take place from December 4-5, 2021 at 525 Doyle Lane in scenic Wildwood, Georgia.

This family-friendly event will feature a host of activities such as a truck show, mud bog contest, freestyle bog runs, corn hole tournament, live country music, camping, raffle prizes, hay rides, vendors, and more!

Bella Sera Bog will also receive donations for Operation Christmas Child in order to give underprivileged children a Christmas to remember.

Please check our Facebook Page for ticket information, event schedule, and other updates: @bellaserabog

TICKET INFORMATION:

(General Admission)

-$20 for adults

-$10 for 7-18

-Ages six and under get in free

(Mud Bog Pass)

-$50 per entry + $10 per additional run (also includes entry to Truck Show)

(Freestyle Pass)

-$75 unlimited rides after competition (also includes entry to Truck Show)

(Camping Pass)

-$5 for free range camping

(Corn Hole Tournament)

-$5 per entry

(Cake Walk)

-$5 per entry

*all tickets available upon entry