Ben Van Winkle: Socially Distanced & Ready

The Barking Legs crew is delighted to be partnering with Chattanooga Song Circle in this first show in a new collaborative series. Those of you who attended our backyard benefit with Nathan Bell a few weeks ago know the setting is safe, comfortable and ideally suited for this kind of event. Enjoy live music without feeling like you are putting yourself or others at risk.

And Ben Van Winkle is an inspired choice to get this ball rolling!