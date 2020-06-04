Beyond the Bath: Caring for a Baby - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery.

As most first time parents have never cared for a newborn before, this class is designed to reduce the fear of that experience by covering feeding, diapering, bathing, and comforting your infant. We will discuss the realities of life with a newborn resources to help.

This class is for anyone who is pregnant or thinking about having a baby.

This class is part of The Chattery's Parenthood series.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103105252586/

About the teacher:

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

