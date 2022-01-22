Beyond the Birds & the Bees: Youth Workshop

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The “Beyond the Birds & The Bees” course is designed to empower you as a teenager to develop healthy relationships and talk about sexuality. Come with any questions you might have, no matter how strange or embarrassing, and we'll answer them. Nothing is off limits in this open, honest conversation.

This class is limited to girls, trans and non-binary youth ages 12-17.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Kelley Quinn is a sex educator located in Chattanooga, TN. She focuses on consent education, bystander intervention, violence prevention, and intersections of privilege--particularly in queer spaces. She is committed to the continuous journey of learning and unlearning and she believes she is as much an educator as a learner in her field. Kelley earned her M.Ed. in Human Sexuality and her B.A. in English and Gender & Sexuality. She currently works at ETR, a sexual health organization, where she helps teach educators how to deliver Sexual & Reproductive Health curricula.

