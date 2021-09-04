Beyond Boomers and Millennials: Shifting Mindset About Generations and Age

News segments about "Boomers," "Millennials," and other age categories are commonplace, but what's missing in these narratives? In this interactive session, you will consider how your mindset about your age and the ages of others limits choices within our society, and you'll consider alternatives. You'll have an opportunity to use future-oriented thinking tools to break through divisions and envision a more integrated, compassionate world.

About the instructor:

Skylar Davidson is a futurist and college professor, with a PhD in sociology. Skylar's research expertise focuses on innovative educational practices, particularly teaching content using a future focus; encouraging active learning and student engagement; and using creative teaching methods such as roleplays and art. Skylar has facilitated workshops for students, faculty, and members of the general public to introduce them to future-oriented thinking. In addition, Skylar has taught courses covering a wide variety of subfields of sociology, including age, social class, race, and technology; all of which emphasize the intersectional nature of social issues.