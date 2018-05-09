Big Daddy Weave is hitting the road beginning this January for the Jesus I Believe Tour with special guest, Brandon Heath. Presented by World Vision, the tour kicks off in Camp Hill, PA and is slated to play 55 U.S. cities before wrapping on May 20th. It comes on the release of Big Daddy Weave’s newest radio single “Jesus I Believe” and follows their successful Fall 2017 Set Free tour, which hit 50+ cities across 24 states. The tour will feature beloved Christian music artist Brandon Heath, a five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter. Heath is debuting his sixth studio album titled Faith Hope Love Repeat, featuring the hit single “Whole Heart.”
Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath
Bayside Baptist Church 6100 Highway 58, Harrison, Tennessee 37341
