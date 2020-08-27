Bike Night With Jacob White

Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday Night Bike Nights at Trishs Sports Bar.

Live Music with Jacob White

$2.00 Domestic Beer or $9.00 Buckets (qty5)

If you want the Deal You Have to Ride Your Wheels

Concerts & Live Music
