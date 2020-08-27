Bike Night With Jacob White
Thursday Night Bike Nights at Trishs Sports Bar.
Live Music with Jacob White
$2.00 Domestic Beer or $9.00 Buckets (qty5)
If you want the Deal You Have to Ride Your Wheels
to
Trish's Sports Bar 4762 4762 HWY 58, Suite 116, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Bike Night With Jacob White
Thursday Night Bike Nights at Trishs Sports Bar.
Live Music with Jacob White
$2.00 Domestic Beer or $9.00 Buckets (qty5)
If you want the Deal You Have to Ride Your Wheels
Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching with Coffee
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Education & LearningMakerspace 1-on-1
Education & LearningBeginner Excel
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist talk with Will Penny and Meg Elison
-
Food & DrinkClassic Cocktails: Gin
-
Education & LearningFood Preservation: Freezing Basics
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
Education & LearningCivics 101: Understanding Elections
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.