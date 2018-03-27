Bitcoin Meetup

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Learn about Bitcoin and the other new cryptocurrencies. Meet other Bitcoiners. This is an informal hands-on group for all experience levels. Bring your laptop or smart phone with (if you have one) your crypto wallet to the 5th floor.

If you already know about cryptocurrencies, this is the place to share your knowledge.

If you know nothing about the subject, but want to learn, this is the place to start.

Open discussions/BS/hands-on/playing-with-hardware anytime from 5 to 6 pm with the formal meeting promptly from 6, then more general discussions until the Edney loses at 8 pm.

