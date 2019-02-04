Black Professionals @ the Hunter: community. connection. culture

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Hunter Museum’s African American Audience Development Committee invites Chattanooga’s African American professionals to an evening at the museum. This ongoing series offers exclusive museum access, an opportunity to explore art by African American artists, a chance to network and meet other professionals as well as great drinks food from Kozy Cooking and jazz sax with Trinity Sharpe.

FREE and open to the public, but registration is encouraged

Special thanks to sponsor EPB of Chattanooga and to the Lyndhurst Foundation for their support of this series.

Please note: Parking is available in the Hunter Museum lot (limited number of spots), on High Street, and in a nearby paid lot at the corner of Walnut and 3rd Streets.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
