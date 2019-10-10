Blak Origin Moment Exhibition Opening Reception

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Hunter Museum is pleased to host a solo exhibition of works by Noel W. Anderson, an artist who explores, often through the medium of textiles, the way in which the media portrays and society perceives the black male identity.

This exhibition will look at a variety of recent works by Anderson, from his erased Ebony magazine pages to his woven jacquard tapestries. Blak Origin Moment will be on view beginning Friday, October 11 with an opening reception and artist presentation on Thursday, October 10 at 6pm.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
