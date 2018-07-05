Blue Heart Movie Premiere

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come have a pint and enjoy Blue Heart. Blue Heart documents the battle for the largest undammed river in Europe—Albania’s Vjosa—the effort to save the endangered Balkan lynx in Macedonia, and the women of Kruščica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are spearheading a months-long, 24/7 protest to protect their community’s only source of fresh water. To get a free ticket, register at this Eventbrite site.

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
