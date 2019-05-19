Embracing Hope, One Benefit at a Time

One in five Americans will cope with mental illness during their lifetime, according to NAMI. Since 2017, the

Chattanooga Mental Health Awareness Committee has been committed to raising awareness, building

connections, and reducing stigma for southeast Tennesseans dealing with behavioral health issues or substance

use disorders.

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, the committee proudly announces its second annual

benefit, Embracing Hope for Mental Health, featuring an afternoon of Blues, Bluegrass, & BBQ. The event will

be held on May 19, 2019 at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, from 1 – 5 p.m., and showcase some of Chattanooga’s

top talent and restaurants, with performances and food being available throughout the day.

Proceeds from this year’s benefit will go to:

 The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee

o Expand Mental Health 101, an outreach program which addresses stress management, signs and

symptoms of mental illness, bullying, self-harm and suicide prevention to middle and high school

students within Hamilton County public and private schools.

o Extend the current Peer Recovery Call Center to include Hamilton County resources so callers can

be supported and linked to appropriate treatment resources.

 Support local work of these exemplary support organizations who education, advocate and

promote wellness in our community.

o NAMI - Chattanooga (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

www.namichattanooga.org

o DBSA Chattanooga Pendulums (Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance)

www.dbsachattanooga.org

o TSPN (Tennessee Suicide Prevent Network)

www.tspn.org

Whether giving as a sponsor or simply purchasing a ticket as an attendee, you can help impact mental health

resources here in Tennessee. To learn more about Embracing Hope 2019 (Blues, Bluegrass, & BBQ), please

look for us on Eventbrite, Facebook, Instagram, and soon to be www.embracinghopecha.com.