Bob Weir and Wolf Bros Afterparty

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Show starts Immediately following Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers! Located less than a mile from the Tivoli Theater, you're invited to come and party late with Grateful Soul-Folk-N-Weir-dgrass from The Other Brothers.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
