Boho Crochet Beading with Cathy Billings

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn to crochet your own lanyard style necklace sprinkled with seed beads! One day workshop. Materials available for $5 or bring your own. Pendant focal add one also available for a small fee.

Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
Thursday

October 3, 2019

Friday

October 4, 2019

Saturday

October 5, 2019

Sunday

October 6, 2019

Monday

October 7, 2019

Tuesday

October 8, 2019

Wednesday

October 9, 2019

