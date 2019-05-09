Bombadil is a long-running folk-pop band from Durham, NC. The band has made fans at NPR, Rolling Stone and the New York Times, who called them "astonishing." Time Out New York said their music is bursting with irresistible melodies, unexpected lyrical gems, and moments of profound honesty, all anchored by expert songwriting skills." Bombadil is currently working on a follow up release to their 2017 album Fences.
The Stone Cup 2511 Riverside Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
