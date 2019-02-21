Book Signing with Author John Harris

Shuptrine's Gallery 2613 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

These are the recollections of a draftee assigned to an infantry platoon in an air cavalry troop. BlueGhost Reveille follows the author as a twenty-two-year-old squad leader and eventual Platoon Sergeant during the war in Vietnam. The stories are factual about everyday life during this year in a combat unit. Some pieces are mundane, some are humorous, and the parts about going to serious war will get your heart up in your throat. “Reluctant warrior may have described many of us draftees at the time but when you know you are going to war, you better get serious. I did.” –John Harris

Shuptrine's Gallery 2613 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
