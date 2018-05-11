Coastal Carolina singer/songwriter Brad Wells comes to Chattanooga on Friday, May 11th performing at The Social at Warehouse Row at 10pm

The heart of Brad Wells’s music is performing LIVE. The ferocious work ethic and dedication has him playing over 200 shows a year. Split between a love of songwriting and connecting with emotions to reeling in the audience with a catchy cover song exploding into a giant sing-a-long.

Well's latest single "Jump With Me" was released was produced by John Johnson in Atlanta, GA whose producing highlights include debut albums for Brantley Gilbert & Corey Smith.

In 2015 "Slow Down" was released as a single and back in the spring of 2010 a nearly twenty year dream came to reality with the release of “Stories of My Life.” The self financed and independently released album highlighted songs written from the ages of 14 to 30 and gained great reviews.

"I can hear this for fans of Sean Mullins all the way to Daughtry. Good luck bud!"

- Adrian Moreira , RCA Records

"Listening to your music as we speak, LOVE the style. Great music. You have something going for you totally. "

- Maddy Logan, Layer Cake Records

Drawing influence from Matchbox 20 to Joe Bonamassa to Metallica and anything in between, Wells sound has a singer/songwriter vibe with a mainstream flare.

Brad Wells has headlined festivals in multiple states including the world famous Savannah, GA St. Patrick Day Celebration in addition to opening up for national acts such as Corey Smith & Uncle Kracker.

Wells has spread his passion for performing across a fifth of the United States including Houston, Ft. Worth, New Orleans, Mobile, Orlando, Savannah & Hilton Head Island and is always looking for the next opportunity.