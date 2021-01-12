Brainstorming for a Productive New Year

Have you ever started a new year excited about the fresh start only to falter a few weeks or even days later? Chances are you had an idea for the path you wanted to take but no actual plan on how to get there.

An effective brainstorm/dump can unlock your creativity and help you prioritize your life so that you are getting things done and accomplishing all the things. A mind that is free of clutter can process information better and give you greater clarity in any life activity that you face.

In this guided workshop, participants will be introduced to a process mapping technique that with regular practice could bring some much needed clarity to this amazing new span of time we call 2021.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/12brainstorming-for-a-productive-new-year

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.