Rockin' your requests at Doc Holidays from 8-11pm with Country and Classic Rock favorites from the 50s til now!

Radio Quotes

"Brandon Maddox's music reflects an Artist, who is country to the core. His lyrics come from his heart, with a mix of down pride and humility that make his songs instantly relatable. Add to that a voice capable of delivering both power and vulnerability, and you get the whole package. Brandon Maddox is honest, pure, and his music is authentic. He doesn't just look the part, he's the real deal!"-Dave Woodward (Program Director Childers Media Group and New Country92.1 The Frog Lima, OH)

Appearing on T.V. including ABC's "Nashville" (pilot episode), and radio shows across America including Fox TV’s Good Day Chicago, NBC's WRCB TV 3/Chattanooga, KARK 4/Little Rock & WMTV15/ Madison, WCRX/Chicago, WTHI/Terra Haute and KKYY 101.3 Country/ Sioux City, emerging Artist, Brandon Maddox, is taking the Country Music World by storm, garnering the attention of both the Nashville Music Industry and fans nationwide.

Brandon Maddox, has performed with Brett Eldredge and Blake Shelton, and has also had three of his original songs featured in film and TV including the Michael Ealy film “Unconditional” in 2012, and the 2015 movie “Providence.” He also won 2017 and 2019 “Song of the Year" on the largest independent awards show in the world, (The Josie Awards) with the release of his first single to radio, "Dixie Chaser”, and then in 2019, “Drive Me to Drink.” In 2018, Maddox’s original song ”Good Side", rocketed up the charts as far as number 58 last year gaining attention from radio and critiques alike. Maddox, also gained the opportunity to perform at half-time shows for the Monster Truck Nationals tour, having been named, “Monster Truck Artist of the Year.”

Having three albums produced by Reba McEntire's bandleader and Keyboard player, Doug Sisemore, Brandon Maddox, has shown himself to be worthy of working with Nashville's top tier of professionals within the Music Industry, with albums now on Apple Music, Spotify, I-Heart Radio, and other online retailers. Keep your eyes on this exciting, young triple threat Artist/Singer/Songwriter, who looks to be making even bigger “waves” in the years ahead.

Maddox, brings energy to his shows and also has a wide repertoire of cover songs ranging from 50’s to 80’s rock, Blues, and even some Irish and Bluegrass. His impressive original songs though, are what keep his fans coming back time and time again.