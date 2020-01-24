Hollywood writer and producer Brent Forrester will present his “Comedy Knowledge Drop” at UTC’s University Center Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. Mr. Forrester has written or produced for such hits as The Office, The Simpsons and The King of the Hill. This entertaining talk gives fans of his work as well as aspiring writers insight into the craft and complications of writing comedy for Hollywood.

“Brent Forrester’s Comedy Knowledge Drop” is being sponsored by UTC’s Department of Performing Arts. “If you are a credit roll junkie like I am, Brent Forrester is a familiar name. His name pops up as producer or writer for so many of my favorite shows,” UTC Theatre professor Steve Ray says. “We are excited and honored that he is speaking to our students and our community.”

Brent Forrester won his first writing Emmy at 25 as a writer for The Ben Stiller Show in the mid '90's. He was a writer for The Simpsons in Seasons Five, Six, and Seven and went on to be the Headwriter of King of The Hill. He wrote jokes for Late Night with Conan O'Brien and sketches for Mr. Show with Bob and Dave, before joining the writing staff of The Office, where he spent seven seasons as a writer, director, finally Co-Showrunner in The Office's final season. Brent is currently the Headwriter on Space Force, a new comedy starring Steve Carrel and John Malkovich, premiering on Netflix in 2020.

Tickets are available at the UTC Fine Arts Box Office, located in its temporary location outside Gate Two of the UTC Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.utc.edu/theatre/ by clicking on the “Buy Tickets Here” icon or by calling the box office at (423) 425-4269. Tickets are free to students and faculty with a valid school ID, but these tickets must be reserved or picked up from the box office. General Admission tickets are $5 and will be available starting Jan. 15. There will be a ticket processing fee in addition to ticket price.