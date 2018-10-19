Brian L. Tucker Book Signing

Book Launch and Signing for Brian L. Tucker

New Book: Pokeweed

What will one day be known as The French-Eversole Feud (due west of the notorious Hatfields & McCoys) has ignited.

Teenager Ezekiel Snopes must recover quickly from the loss of his younger sister—gunned down by a greedy feudist. He must now decide if he wants to live or die, remain at home, or, take a stand against such lawlessness in the Appalachian hills.

Regardless of what he does, the feud wages on…

This is a real period of American history.

And Ezekiel Snopes is just unlucky enough to be born in the midst of it.

Brian L. Tucker grew up in Monticello, Kentucky. He started writing short stories at age 23. He currently lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee with his wife, Leah, their newborn baby girl, and a rescue cat named Jodi. (Note: Jodi is not the newborn baby girl.)