Brian L. Tucker Book Signing

Google Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Book Launch and Signing for Brian L. Tucker

New Book: Pokeweed

What will one day be known as The French-Eversole Feud (due west of the notorious Hatfields & McCoys) has ignited.

Teenager Ezekiel Snopes must recover quickly from the loss of his younger sister—gunned down by a greedy feudist. He must now decide if he wants to live or die, remain at home, or, take a stand against such lawlessness in the Appalachian hills.

Regardless of what he does, the feud wages on…

This is a real period of American history.

And Ezekiel Snopes is just unlucky enough to be born in the midst of it.

Brian L. Tucker grew up in Monticello, Kentucky. He started writing short stories at age 23. He currently lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee with his wife, Leah, their newborn baby girl, and a rescue cat named Jodi. (Note: Jodi is not the newborn baby girl.)

Info
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Google Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Brian L. Tucker Book Signing - 2018-10-19 13:00:00

Tags

DI 15.42

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Monday

October 22, 2018

Tuesday

October 23, 2018

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours