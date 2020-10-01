Briana’s Block Party

Join us to celebrate Chattanooga Pride on October 1st at the Moxy Downtown!

Hosted by Briana Adams and Pride of Chattanooga: Hormona Lisa!

Featuring performances by Meetya Makuh, Alistar Paige, Bebe Dupree, Natasha Kennedy, Martini Virgatonic, Julia Vanhorn, Therapy Dupree, Eliza Wild, Sweet Tooth, Magnolia Pines, Courtney Sinclair Dupree, Harriett Snatch, Jasmine Iman Jackson, Mckenzy Price, Kristie Nix, Rachel DuVet Cox, Savannah Ashley, and Willow Rae.

Social distancing and masks will be strictly enforced along with a limited capacity to accommodate a safe environment for all in attendance.

This event will also be live stream for those to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

All ticket proceeds go to Chattanooga Pride!