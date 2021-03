Bug-a-Paluza

Scenic City Volks Folks will host the 22nd annual Bug-a-Palüza VW Car Show on April 10 with a new location this year! This groovy gathering will be held at the First Horizon Pavilion in downtown Chattanooga featuring Volkswagen cars, food, entertainment and prizes. Best of all, admission proceeds, and a portion of concession proceeds, will support families at Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House! Admission is $5 per person (Free for children 12 and under) .