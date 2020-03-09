Build Your Confidence In Sales

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class, you will learn the tools to build confidence, overcome your inner critic and reframe rejection in your sales career.

Learn how to build your confidence in sales by:

Release fear around sales

Learn how to articulate your value add

Reframe the meaning of failure and rejection

Uplevel your confidence through commitment.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
