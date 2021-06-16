Building the Store of Your Dreams

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

In today’s competitive business climate, you may only get one chance to make a good first impression. If customers visit your online store and don’t like what they see, or have difficulty navigating your site, they’ll leave. That’s why this class is essential for both aspiring and established entrepreneurs. In this workshop, we’ll share the tools you’ll need to build the perfect online store, including everything from finding a theme to building your navigation menus.

About Shopify LA:

Shopify LA serves entrepreneurs by offering free 1:1 business coaching with their Support Advisors where they can answer any inquiries you may have regarding e-commerce or entrepreneurship. They also specialize in inspiring and empowering the community to start their online business through the use of free business training and online workshops. Learn more at la.shopify.com.

