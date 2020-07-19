× Expand The Chattery The Business of Art

The Business of Art

Whether you're an artist with an impressive resume or just starting your career, there are many Dos and Don'ts when it comes to the business aspects of being an artist. This workshop will touch on important subjects such online presence, cultivating collectors, pricing, business licensing, and everybody's favorite, taxes.

This interactive workshop will allow you to ask questions and generate ideas on future steps towards a successful art career.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-of-art-online-class-tickets-107617195930

About the teacher:

Natasha Romanova splits her time between being an Art Dealer and a career in Finance. Natasha is the founder and owner of Romanova Art, an online art consulting firm. She is passionate about promoting the value of art and helping artists build lasting careers. Natasha is a developer and facilitator of the Business of Art workshop curriculum covering important business aspects pertinent to being a successful artist, such pricing, taxes, marketing, social media, communication, and many others.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.