Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show

to

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show

Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show! Coming August 6th, 7th and 8th to the Scenic City!

Avoid the crowds, keep the family safe! Pile up into the safety of your own vehicle and come out for the fantastic Drive-in Cabin Fever Laser Show! 3 action packed mind blowing shows per night! The family friendly Laser Shows include the latest Musical hits, Mind Blowing lasers and fantastic Graphic Effects!

Make it a great romantic evening out or family friendly outing! This is an event for all ages! Tickets are as low as $20 per car load! Get them before we sell out!

FAQ:

This is a Drive-in Laser Show intended to offer safety and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you remain in or around your vehicle during the duration of the show.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. We will not be taking cash or payment at the gate DUE TO COVID-19 precautions.

Please turn off your headlights when you park.

Tune into the designated FM Station for instructions and sound during the event.

Bring your snacks and refreshments. NO FOOD VENDORS

Clean & sanitized portable bathrooms on site

Info

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-06 19:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-07 19:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show - 2020-08-08 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

Friday

August 7, 2020

  • Theater & Dance

    -

    Online

Saturday

August 8, 2020

Sunday

August 9, 2020

Monday

August 10, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse