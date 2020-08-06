Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show

Cabin Fever Drive-in Laser Show! Coming August 6th, 7th and 8th to the Scenic City!

Avoid the crowds, keep the family safe! Pile up into the safety of your own vehicle and come out for the fantastic Drive-in Cabin Fever Laser Show! 3 action packed mind blowing shows per night! The family friendly Laser Shows include the latest Musical hits, Mind Blowing lasers and fantastic Graphic Effects!

Make it a great romantic evening out or family friendly outing! This is an event for all ages! Tickets are as low as $20 per car load! Get them before we sell out!

FAQ:

This is a Drive-in Laser Show intended to offer safety and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we ask that you remain in or around your vehicle during the duration of the show.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. We will not be taking cash or payment at the gate DUE TO COVID-19 precautions.

Please turn off your headlights when you park.

Tune into the designated FM Station for instructions and sound during the event.

Bring your snacks and refreshments. NO FOOD VENDORS

Clean & sanitized portable bathrooms on site