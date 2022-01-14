CampChilla presents Deadman and Souljunk

× Expand wanderlinger brewing CampChilla

Next up for CampChilla we're bringing Deadman and Souljunk down from Nashville to give you a dual headliner experience. These two have so much energy, you'll need to rest up for this one!

We're also super stoked to bring Brotha Burks along for the ride, this man has been leveling up quite a bit lately, we can't wait to see his set.

We're also partnering with our buddies at Soundsystem Cultures to bring that Funktion-One sound <3

1/14/22

21+

Doors at 9pm

presale $15

Door $20