Canva for Ads Class

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Social media ads are important to help you promote your business, but it’s all about creating something attractive to draw potential customers in.

Join this class and learn how you can create a beautiful ads and keep them consistent by using Canva, a design website.

Please bring your own computer and register for a free Canva account prior to the class if you do not have one already.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career, Education & Learning
