Southern Lit Alliance is welcoming bestselling author Cassandra King Conroy. As part of the South Bound Lecture Series, Conroy will discuss her recent memoir, Tell Me a Story, about her life with author Pat Conroy.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Girls Preparatory School’s Frierson Theatre (205 Island Ave., Chattanooga, TN). The South Bound Lecture Series is sponsored by Henderson, Hutcheson and McCullough.

Tickets are $20 and available at www.southernlitalliance.org. Tickets are also available for the VIP dinner with Conroy at Alleia Restaurant for $80.