Cassandra King Conroy

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Southern Lit Alliance is welcoming bestselling author Cassandra King Conroy. As part of the South Bound Lecture Series, Conroy will discuss her recent memoir, Tell Me a Story, about her life with author Pat Conroy.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 p.m. at the Girls Preparatory School’s Frierson Theatre (205 Island Ave., Chattanooga, TN). The South Bound Lecture Series is sponsored by Henderson, Hutcheson and McCullough.

Tickets are $20 and available at www.southernlitalliance.org. Tickets are also available for the VIP dinner with Conroy at Alleia Restaurant for $80. 

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
