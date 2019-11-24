Caturday Night Live

Join us at the Comedy Catch for an evening of stand-up and sketch comedy, as well as musical guest Swayyvo to benefit the Humane Educational Society! A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to HES.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin, this event will feature stand-up comedy from Dave Miller whose sarcastic, blue-collar style comedy has been featured on Ron White’s “Can’t Fix Stupid” tour. Local comedian Matt Harris will perform several original sketch comedy pieces. Chattanooga’s own Swayyvo will be our musical guest!

This parody of a certain late-night TV show is sure to entertain, and, don’t forget, will raise money for the Humane Educational Society!