Caturday Night Live

Google Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at the Comedy Catch for an evening of stand-up and sketch comedy, as well as musical guest Swayyvo to benefit the Humane Educational Society! A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to HES.

Hosted by Bridgette Martin, this event will feature stand-up comedy from Dave Miller whose sarcastic, blue-collar style comedy has been featured on Ron White’s “Can’t Fix Stupid” tour. Local comedian Matt Harris will perform several original sketch comedy pieces. Chattanooga’s own Swayyvo will be our musical guest!

This parody of a certain late-night TV show is sure to entertain, and, don’t forget, will raise money for the Humane Educational Society!

Info

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Caturday Night Live - 2019-11-24 19:30:00
DI 16.43

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

October 24, 2019

Friday

October 25, 2019

Saturday

October 26, 2019

Sunday

October 27, 2019

Monday

October 28, 2019

Tuesday

October 29, 2019

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours