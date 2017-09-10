Celebration of Hope Annual Event

Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

This is a free event sponsored by Hope Unlimited Ministries and will featured the renowned Christian artist, Faith Ecklund. Faith is a singer, songwriter, and motivational speaker, who turned her tragedy into discovering God's purpose for her life. The afternoon will be filled with games and activities for the children, food, music, fellowship, and health fair booths. For more information contact Dr. Rita Carr at Hope Unlimited Ministries.

Info
Kids & Family
