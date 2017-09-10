This is a free event sponsored by Hope Unlimited Ministries and will featured the renowned Christian artist, Faith Ecklund. Faith is a singer, songwriter, and motivational speaker, who turned her tragedy into discovering God's purpose for her life. The afternoon will be filled with games and activities for the children, food, music, fellowship, and health fair booths. For more information contact Dr. Rita Carr at Hope Unlimited Ministries.
Celebration of Hope Annual Event
Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
