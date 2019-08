Please come and join us for the 2019 annual Celebration of Hope Event scheduled for Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Coolidge Park from 2:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

This year’s free event will feature the renowned Christian artist, Faith Ecklund along with other music artists, Pastor Vincent Carr and Chastain Dobbs.

The afternoon will be filled with food, music, health fair booths, fellowship, and children’s games and crafts. For more information, please contact Rita Carr at (423) 493-0288.