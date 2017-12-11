Celebration of International Human Rights Day

Join us Monday, December 11th at the Family Justice Center to commemorate the 69th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with a celebration of local human rights organizations and leaders.

Event

Reception 6-7 p.m.

Featuring exhibitions from human rights organizations and art exhibitions from SPLASH and Flying Brushes

Music by: Rick Rushing III

Program 7-8 p.m.

Performances by Christian J. Collier and Rick Rushing III (Healing Blues)

Panel moderated by WTVC NewsChannel 9's Greg Funderburg with speakers Marina Peshterianu (BRIDGE), Kristen McCallie (Children's Advocacy Center), Kate Sheets (SEIU) and Rev. Cathy Harrington (UUCC)

Tickets

This is a FREE event, but seating is limited at the Center, so please get your tickets now.

Organizers

Celebration organizers this year include the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Family Justice Center, Second Life Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga's Multicultural Affairs Office and Unity Group of Chattanooga.