Chattanooga 2.0: Forward Together

Join Chattanooga 2.0 for their report-release virtual event, Forward Together, at 10am Thursday.

Chattanooga 2.0's 2021 Report to the Community outlines our community’s progress toward building a more seamless cradle-to-career pipeline, since they released their initial report in 2015.

It also contains a new shared vision and proposed strategies for accelerating education and workforce development efforts over the next decade.

Hear from local students on their 2020 experiences, Executive Director Molly Blankenship on moving forward together, and keynote speaker, Dr. JaNay Queen Nazaire of Living Cities, on how cross-sector partnership can be leveraged to advance more equitable, prosperous communities.

Registered attendees will receive the 2021 Report to the Community in their inboxes the morning of the event.

http://www.chatt2.org/event