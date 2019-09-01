Chattanooga All Stars Labor Day ABC Party
The Honest Pint 35 Patten Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Wednesday
Education & LearningDebt Management 101
Concerts & Live MusicJerry Fordham
Concerts & Live MusicWebb Berringer
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCreating Depth and Perspective
Thursday
Art & Exhibitions This & ThatGrief and Loss Art Expression
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
Friday
Art & ExhibitionsMixed Media Workshops with Jacquie Leavitt
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatWings Over North Georgia Air Show
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga All Stars Labor Day ABC Party
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatWings Over North Georgia Air Show
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
Monday
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHandbuilding 2 with Carrie Anne Parks
This & ThatChess K-night
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening With Casey Cep