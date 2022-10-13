× Expand baconandbarrel.com Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel

Go Hog Wild at Bacon & Barrel Festival as we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. We’re bringing together 15 of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels.

Enjoy unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more. If you're still thirsty after your 15 whiskey tastings, we will also have a cash bar with various drinks available. Bar proceeds benefit Chattanooga Market - so every sip counts!

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to baconandbarrel.com.