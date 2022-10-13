Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel

to

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Go Hog Wild at Bacon & Barrel Festival as we celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. We’re bringing together 15 of Chattanooga’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels.

Enjoy unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more. If you're still thirsty after your 15 whiskey tastings, we will also have a cash bar with various drinks available. Bar proceeds benefit Chattanooga Market - so every sip counts!

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to baconandbarrel.com.

Info

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel - 2022-10-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel - 2022-10-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel - 2022-10-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Bacon & Barrel - 2022-10-13 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

September 13, 2022

Wednesday

September 14, 2022

Thursday

September 15, 2022

Friday

September 16, 2022

Saturday

September 17, 2022

Sunday

September 18, 2022

Monday

September 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours