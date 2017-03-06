Chattanooga Boys Choir and the University Singers from Florida State University

The Chattanooga Boys Choir will host the world‐renown University Singers from Florida State University in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church‐Gateway Avenue on Monday, March 13 beginning at 7:00pm. The FSU University Singers, under the direction of Dr. Kevin Fenton, will appear in Chattanooga as part of their spring tour that includes collaborative performances with choirs at Tennessee Tech University, Penn State University, James Madison University, and Queens College (New York City). The Chattanooga Boys

Choir also has plans to appear in New York City at Queens College later this summer as part of their summer tour, which ends in an appearance on the famed stage at Carnegie Hall.

Earlier in the day, the FSU University Singers will make appearances in area schools, performing for students at The Baylor School in Chattanooga and at Heritage High School in Ringgold GA.

The Monday evening program will include separate performances by the FSU University Singers and the Chattanooga Boys Choir. The CBC will include several pieces which have become audience favorites in recent seasons, including “Zion’s Walls” by Aaron Copland, “Come to the Music” by Joseph Martin, and “How Can I Keep from Singing?” by Chattanooga composer Penny Tullock.

The two choirs will also combine to close the program by performing the African hymn “Ukuthula.” This song was the centerpiece of the #AVoice4Peace movement for which the Chattanooga Boys Choir held a community sing in September 2016 resulting in a mass choir of over 200 local singers and a video recording which had over 20,000 views from around the globe in its first weekend.

A highlight of the Chattanooga Boys Choir’s performance will be the soaring English cathedral anthem “O How Glorious Is the Kingdom” by British composer Philip Stopford and accompanied by local organist David Stultz. Mr. Stultz, an 18‐year old Baylor School senior, has already built an impressive resume through performances with the Jericho Brass, the Chattanooga Youth Symphony Orchestra, and several local choirs, schools, and churches including Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church, where he currently serves as organist. Mr. Stultz is the 2015 winner of the hymn‐playing award in the Young Organist Competition sponsored by the Greater Colombia (SC) chapter of the American Guild of Organists and

second place recipient in the Winston‐Salem School of the Arts National High School Organ Competition.

Admission to the event is free. A freewill offering to help defray concert expenses will be collected.