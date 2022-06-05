Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild - Mock Film Set

to

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

On the first Sunday of each month the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild hosts a networking mixer for people in the filmmaking industry. All levels of experience are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

For the June 5th mixer we will turn the 5th floor of the Endey Building into a film studio where we will guild you from section to section going over equipment that is used and the functions of each film crew member.

Space is limited so registration is required.

Info

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Education & Learning, Film, Parties & Clubs
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild - Mock Film Set - 2022-06-05 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild - Mock Film Set - 2022-06-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild - Mock Film Set - 2022-06-05 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild - Mock Film Set - 2022-06-05 17:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 16, 2022

Tuesday

May 17, 2022

Wednesday

May 18, 2022

Thursday

May 19, 2022

Friday

May 20, 2022

Saturday

May 21, 2022

Sunday

May 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours