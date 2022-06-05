× Expand Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild Mock Film Set on June 5th

On the first Sunday of each month the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild hosts a networking mixer for people in the filmmaking industry. All levels of experience are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

For the June 5th mixer we will turn the 5th floor of the Endey Building into a film studio where we will guild you from section to section going over equipment that is used and the functions of each film crew member.

Space is limited so registration is required.