Chattanooga FC vs Michigan Stars

The next chapter in the history of Chattanooga Football Club will begin officially Saturday, March 14th, 3:00pm as we welcome Michigan Stars to Finley Stadium for the first home match of the NISA season. After an incredible 2019 season,this will be the first chance for local fans to welcome Chattanooga’s Football Club back for the 2020 season.

“We couldn’t be happier to get the season underway” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “Our team has worked tirelessly this off-season to provide our fans and players a best-in-class experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing us in action.”

This will be the second trip to Finley Stadium for Michigan Stars, who competed with Chattanooga FC last fall in the 2019 NPSL Members Cup. Michigan drew against Chattanooga FC on their last visit, 1-1, and Chattanooga FC brought home all three points on the road with a 4-1 victory in Michigan.

“They are a team that is full of talent, that’s for sure” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “We will be counting on our team to come out of the gates strong, because we know that the competition will be fierce. We have a great environment in Finley Stadium, and we know that the crowd will serve as a 12th man. It’s going to be a great year.”

NISA has revealed that the full schedule will be released later on this month. Chattanooga FC will open the league season on the road, visiting Oakland Roots on February 29th.

Annual passes and group hospitality packages are on sale now at ChattanoogaFC.com. Single game tickets will go on sale February 24th